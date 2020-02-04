Watch Diversity perform with The Greatest Dancer dance captains and hosts

Diversity performed on The Greatest Dancer in the opening episode alongside the live show hosts and captains.

The Greatest Dancer currently airs live on Saturday nights on BBC One.

Jordan Banjo, who hosts the BBC One show, joined his fellow Britain's Got Talent champions Diversity for a special performance.

The group performed together with Jordan's co-host Alesha Dixon and The Greatest Dancer dance captains Cheryl, Oti Mabuse, Matthew Morrison and Todrick.

You can watch the performance below...

The Sun reports that the routine was choreographed by Jordan who was forced to sit out last year's opening routine due to injury.

A source shared: “Jordan’s going all out to make sure it will be one to remember.

“He was gutted he couldn’t dance with Alesha, Oti, Matthew and Cheryl during the first season so he’s putting his all into this.”

The Greatest Dancer live shows see the top 12 acts go head to head for the cash prize of £50,000 and a spot performing on Strictly Come Dancing.

The first four episodes of the series saw dancers aged 7 and up perform any dance style in The Greatest Dancer studio in their bid to impress the audience.

If 75 per cent of the audience voted, the mirror opened, sending them through to the callbacks.

The dance captains then had the tough job of whittling down the acts who the mirror opened for and deciding upon their final three to mentor in the Live Challenge Shows.

The live shows will see each of the dancers take on a challenge with their Dance Captain to create an unforgettable performance.

The power is in the hands of the viewers at home as they vote to decide who stays in the competition each week and who will become The Greatest Dancer.

The Greatest Dancer live shows continue on Saturday night, February 8.

The first episode begins at 6:30PM.