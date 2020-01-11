How The Greatest Dancer works and prize for the winner

The Greatest Dancer continues on Saturday nights on BBC One: Here's how the dance contest works.

Back for a second series in 2020, The Greatest Dancer welcomes acts of any age and style genre welcome to compete for a top prize.

Here's a full rundown of how the show works...

Auditions

The first four episodes of the series will see budding performers appear at The Greatest Dancer studio in their bid to impress the audience, get that all important 75 percent of the audience vote and open the mirror wall.

Watching the dancers and their every move from behind the mirror are the four Dance Captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall.

Whilst the Dance Captains don’t get to vote, they will be looking at everything on stage and will be offering the dancers their feedback and advice.

There is a brand new twist for this series, where one Dance Captain will be given the power to choose their Greatest Dancer Of The Day at the end of each episode, offering them a guaranteed place on their team and a fast track straight through to the live shows.

Once the auditions are complete, it is time for the Call Backs as the Dance Captains have the difficult task of choosing only two more acts each to complete their Final Three before progressing to the next stage of the competition - the live challenge shows.

Live shows

The first three weeks of live shows will see the Live Challenge Shows: Every week, each of the dancers are set a challenge that they must take on with their Dance Captain: to create a performance that will impress the viewers at home and keep them in the competition.

It'll then be onto the semi-final: The Dance Captains now have the power as THEY choose the challenge that they will give their remaining acts in the hopes of gaining a spot in the live final.

In the final, the remaining acts will each perform live twice, one as an individual performance and a duet with their Dance Captain, as viewers at home get to choose who they want to be named The Greatest Dancer, win £50,000 and perform as a very special guest on Strictly Come Dancing.

Series two of The Greatest Dancer airs Saturday nights on BBC One from 7PM.

All episodes of series two of The Greatest Dancer will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast.