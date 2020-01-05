99-year-old tap dancer wows The Greatest Dancer judges

A 99-year-old tap dancer wowed The Greatest Dancer judges in this weekend's opening episode.

Dinkie Flowers was one of the first acts to audition for Series 2 of The Greatest Dancer on BBC One.

She first won over the audience with her routine to a medley of songs ranging from Singing In The Rain to the Hawaii 5-0 theme song.

Dinkie then shocked the panel and audience after revealing her age, having been performing for more than 90 years since the age of three.

You can watch a clip of Dinkie's audition on The Greatest Dancer below...

The mirror opens for Dinkie and we've got ourselves our first #JordanReacts of the Series! #GreatestDancer pic.twitter.com/jGdF6o7vYz — The Greatest Dancer (@GreatDancerTV) January 4, 2020

After getting through to The Greatest Dancer callbacks, Dinkie has no plans to give up.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Dancing has kept me young. I never slouch, I stand up straight and my motto is, ‘stomach in, shoulders down and head erect’.

“I am never happier than when I’m dancing. And I won’t stop until they carry me out in a box.”

The Greatest Dancer airs Saturday nights on BBC One.

Alesha Dixon and Jordan Banjo host with Dance Captains Cheryl, Matthew Morrison, Oti Mabuse and newcomer Todrick Hall on the panel for 2020.

They will each take teams of three dance acts into the live shows where a prize of £50,000 is up for grabs.

But first acts must impress the audience who watch auditions via a giant two-way mirror which they can see through.

If they like an act they can vote using a keypad to open the mirror. If 75 percent of them vote for an act, they'll make the call-backs where they stand the chance of making the live shows on one of the dance captains' teams.

Other successful acts in the first round of auditions included street dance duo Ross & Travis, Latin dance group Los Rumberos, self-taught Northern Soul performer Giovanni and Irish dancers Patrick & Laura.

The Greatest Dancer continues Saturday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer.