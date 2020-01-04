Here's a round up of all the The Greatest Dancer contestants through to the callbacks.

Seeing the new year in with style, former Strictly Come Dancing champion and former judge Alesha Dixon and Diversity’s Jordan Banjo host the brand new series, which contains dramatic auditions, outstanding talent and jaw-dropping surprises as dancers give the performance of their lives.

In The Greatest Dancer 2020, dancers of any age and dance style compete to win £50,000 and a chance to perform on Strictly Come Dancing.

Leading the charge to discover The Greatest Dancer are four superstar Dance Captains: multi-platinum-selling singer Cheryl; Broadway and Glee star Matthew Morrison; Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse; and new for series 2; choreographer and performer Todrick Hall.

In the auditions, the audience hold the power. Acts perform in front of a giant mirror that the audience can see through. If the audience are impressed by the performance, they can vote using keypads to open the mirror.

If 75 percent of the audience vote, the mirror will open and the dancer will make it through to the next stage of the competition, the callbacks where they stand the chance of making the live shows.

However in a twist for series 2 in 2020 at the end of each episode one dance captain will get to pick one successful act to immediately make the live shows.

After the first week of auditions, the contestants we met through to The Greatest Dancer callbacks are...

The Greatest Dancer contestants

Ross & Travis - Street dance duo

Los Rumberos - Latin dance group

Lily & Joseph - Contemporary duo - CHERYL'S LIVE SHOW PICK

Tom - Contemporary soloist

Giovanni - Northern Soul performer

Soar Kids - Street dance group

Patrick & Laura - Irish dance duo

Miss J - Street solo dancer

Dinkie Flowers - Solo tap dancer

Harrison - Contemporary soloist

The Greatest Dancer airs Saturday nights on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.