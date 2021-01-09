Strictly Come Dancing's judges and professional dancers will help keep the nation fit through lockdown.

They will join a host of other stars from the world of sport and entertainment who will take part in a series of BBC programmes to help the UK stay active.

From 25 January at 9:15AM, Morning Live returns to BBC One with hosts Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh joined each day by a Strictly Come Dancing professional who will bring a bit of sparkle to the nation’s fitness regimes.

With gyms closed and sporting activities cancelled, Morning Live hopes to raise viewers heart rates and spirits with fun and easy-to-follow daily routines that the whole family can follow.

Hot off the dance floor, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel-Horwood, Oti Mabuse, Gorka Márquez, Janette Manrara, Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Johannes Radebe, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Luba Mushtuk, Neil Jones and Nadiya Bychkova will get all generations moving with their specially designed workouts.

Meanwhile, from 11 January BBC Breakfast will air Lockdown Life, a weekday segment during lockdown where a host of stars provide top tips to keep both the body and the mind active for viewers of all ages.

Celebrity fitness guru Joe Wicks starts the series at 7.50AM on BBC One followed throughout the week by Mr Motivator, rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield, Olympian Adam Peaty and Premier League footballer Tyrone Mings for the rest of the week. CBeebies’ Maddie Moate and partner Greg Foot will also join BBC Breakfast regularly to offer advice for home schooling and fun activities to try.

The segments will be available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Breakfast social media channels for viewers to revisit whenever and wherever they like. BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said: “Now more than ever it’s so important to stay active and healthy. Our range of BBC fitness programming is suitable for viewers of all ages and will provide vital support to parents and children in lockdown, as well as creative ideas to keep moving and stay fit from home.”

You can read more about the BBC's fitness programme here.