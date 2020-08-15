Ryan Thomas 'turns down Strictly Come Dancing'

Ryan Thomas has reportedly turned down a place on the Strictly Come Dancing line up.

Actor Ryan is best known for his roles on Coronation Street and Neighbours.

He also won Celebrity Big Brother and took part in The Island with Bear Grylls where he met partner Lucy Mecklenburgh.

According to The Sun newspaper, Ryan declined to take part in Strictly because he wants to spend time with Lucy and their newborn son.

A source told the tabloid: "Ryan doesn't want to leave Lucy or the baby to work long hours on the show.

"Strictly bosses were hopeful he could be their big signing, but he doesn't need the money."

While Ryan may not be competing in Strictly this year, those who are rumoured for the 2020 cast include Westlife's Mark Feehily, TV host Michelle Ackerley, Love Island voice over Iain Stirling, actress Tamzin Outhwaite and Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing.

Also linked to the cast are TikTok star Holly H, Radio DJ Clara Amfo and TV favourite Scarlett Moffatt.

However as yet no names have been officially confirmed for the new series.

This year's Strictly Come Dancing is expected to launch at the end of October after the BBC confirmed a shorter than usual series due to the ongoing pandemic.

Other changes are understood to include no audience and reduced workforce as bosses take 'extreme measures' to keep the show on air.