Strictly Come Dancing 'to pre-record professional group dances'

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly planning to pre-record its pro group dances this year.

The show's professional dancers are set to isolate for two-weeks before filming a number of performances.

The dances will then play out throughout the series, claims The Sun.

A source shared: "By pre-recording the performances Strictly can ensure the big, impressive sets and huge production values will remain on the show — without 50 crew members changing up the set every week."

The BBC told the paper in a statement: "The BBC and the entire Strictly family are working hard to ensure everyone can enjoy some much needed Strictly sparkle later this year.

“Our professional dancers are set to start rehearsing remotely at the end of July. As we continue to follow the latest guidance from Public Health England and industry guidelines, we are considering isolating the dancers and key production members to enable our much-loved group numbers to continue.

“We’re incredibly proud of our professional dancers for their dedication to the show and their commitment to showcasing their love of dance to the nation. The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course."

Other changes made to this year's series are rumoured to include the dropping of the Blackpool special.

"Cancelling Blackpool weekend was not an easy decision. But doing it in the current climate is too difficult," a source told the Daily Star newspaper previously.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that the live audience could see a new layout in order to ensure social distancing.

Insiders say producers are looking at seating audience members around tables in a cabaret style setup.

Strictly Come Dancing typically begins in September on BBC One.

