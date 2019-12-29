Motsi Mabuse has revealed she doesn't know if she'll return to Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

Motsi joined the BBC One series as a new judge this year, taking over from Dame Darcey Bussell.

However she's yet to be told if she'll be back for next year's show.

Appearing on The Graham Norton's New Year's special, Motsi said: "They haven't said anything to me. I'm waiting for that call – again."

Discussing first getting the job earlier this year, Motsi went on to reveal: "When Darcey left I was in Germany and called my sister to ask what was happening and we were joking that they should call me.

"And then they did! At first, I was like, 'I am so honoured, this is such amazing news,' and then I was like, 'I don't want to do it, this is too much,' then I was like, 'I want to do it.'

"Then, when they called me again and told me I was still in the race, I asked them to send me a text and not call again because I couldn't handle the pressure.

"They didn't send a text, they actually came and said, 'Welcome to the BBC'."

It was Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher who won Strictly earlier this year with pro partner Oti Mabuse, Motsi's sister.

However Motsi confessed she didn't think Oti would lift the glitterball trophy.

"I really didn't think she would win to be honest," she admitted. "Because you don't know what will happen, I prepared her.

"I said that I would come for one day to the UK if she won and if she lost, for two days with my baby to console her.

"The baby would make her feel better."

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One, Tuesday 31st December at 10.20PM.

Strictly Come Dancing returns in 2020 BBC One

Alongside Kelvin Fletcher, the names on the latest Strictly cast included England international goalkeeper David James, stand up comedian Chris Ramsey and EastEnders' actress Emma Barton.