Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are returning to Strictly Come Dancing for this year's Christmas special.

The duo danced on the show in 2018 and shortly after announced they were an official couple.

Having been together for a year the loved up pair will be returning to the Strictly ballroom this week for the Christmas special.

Joe and Dianne will be dancing a Street Commercial routine to Sleigh Ride.

Joe said: "I wanted to return to the dancefloor this year because I missed it and I think it's nice to dance with Dianne again but I think I had to, it wouldn’t have felt right to be on that floor again without Dianne.

"I’ve really missed dancing on the Strictly ballroom floor and from doing the Strictly podcast and being up there like once a week and seeing it in a non-competitive environment, it’s made me really miss it and want to give it another go."

He revealed: "We have continued dancing, every Sunday we sit down and watch the results show and afterwards we get up and have a cheeky dance in the kitchen and I reckon I’ve got better.

"I think it’s a confidence thing, I’m now not afraid to step on Dianne’s toes or falling over as much so the confidence is there a little bit more."

Meanwhile, Joe shared his and Dianne's plans for their first Christmas together.

He explained: "Christmas means everything to me. I’m a huge Christmas fan but this year it will be really weird because I am off to Australia with Dianne to go and see her family - I should’ve thought about this before I picked a girlfriend that lives so far away!

"I’m very traditional, I love being cold and I love an open fire, I love a traditional Christmas dinner whereas apparently they have potato salad on a beach, which you couldn’t be more opposite of how I like my Christmases, but I’m going to go there with a completely open mind.

"Next year it’s Christmas back in the UK, I’ve decided."

Joining Joe on the Christmas line up are Chizzy Akudolu, Debbie McGee, Gemma Atkinson, Mark Wright and Richard Arnold.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One at 4:40PM.