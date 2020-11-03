Former Great British Bake Off runner up Luis Troyano has passed away at the age of 48.

Luis finished as runner up on Bake Off's fifth series in 2014, which was ultimately won by Nancy Birtwhistle.

His passing was announced by family and friends, who shared that Luis had tragically died as a result of cancer.

Luis' agent said: "Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week.

"A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts."

Luis' partner Louise has set up a Just Giving page in his memory, raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

She wrote: "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure x

"In Luis' own words... 'A special thankyou to Macmillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer.

"'But more importantly a massive thank you to all the amazing professionals who really did try their absolute best for me, showed me absolute compassion and gave me more time than what was seemingly possible. I thank you sincerely.'"

The official Bake Off Twitter account paid tribute to Luis with a special message: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family."

