Tonight's The Great British Celebrity Bake Off 2020 line up and spoilers

The first episode of The Great British Celebrity Bake Off 2020 airs tonight - here's who's on the line up.

The Great British Bake Off is back with five episodes for Stand Up To Cancer, starting tonight (March 10) at 8PM on Channel 4.

In each episode four celebrities join Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding in the tent, aiming to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills. Only one celebrity in each episode will be awarded with the coveted star baker apron.

The first four famous faces being ushered into the Bake Off tent by presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding are broadcaster Louis Theroux, comedians Jenny Eclair and Russell Howard, and athlete Ovie Soko.

The celebrity bakers will take on three challenges set by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The first challenge for this week's group is a giant biscuit, followed by a classic bake for the technical then a tough showstopper challenge - a choux sculpture depicting the celebrity's perfect day.

As always, Prue and Paul will rate all the bakes before deciding who is the week's star baker.

The bakers are standing up to the challenges, and to cancer, and inspiring viewers to do the same.

The Great British Bake Off 2020 celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer air Tuesdays at 8PM on Channel 4.

Taking part next week are Oscar winner Richard Dreyfuss, actors Patsy Palmer and James Buckley and TV personality Scarlett Moffatt.

You can watch episodes online and catch up at All4.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2020.