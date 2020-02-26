The line up of celebrities on The Great Celebrity Bake Off and its start date for 2020 has been confirmed.

Once again, a range of familiar faces will be entering the tent in support of Stand Up To Cancer, raising money to help fund vital cancer research.

In each episode four celebrities join Bake Off hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding in the tent, aiming to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

They'll face a trio of challenges at the end of which one celebrity will be named the week's Star Baker.

The air date for The Great Celebrity British Bake Off has been confirmed for Tuesday, March 10 at 8PM on Channel 4.

Great British Bake Off Celebrity contestants

Those taking part in 2020 include Oscar winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, documentary maker Louis Theroux, British tennis number one Johanna Konta, TV presenter Carol Vorderman, Queer Eye’s resident fashionista Tan France, singer songwriter James Blunt, actress and TV presenter Caroline Quentin, presenter Alex Jones and TV judge Rob Rinder.

Joining them over five episodes are TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, comedian Mo Gilligan, radio and TV presenter Kelly Brook, This Morning’s Alison Hammond, Love Island favourite and sports personality Ovie Soko and former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer.

Completing the line up are YouTuber and West End star Joe Sugg, comedian Joel Dommett, actor James Buckley, comedian Russell Howard and comedian and author Jenny Eclair.

Since its launch in the UK in 2012, the RTS award-winning and BAFTA nominated Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, has raised over £62 million to date funding 52 clinical trials and projects involving 11,000 cancer patients across the country.

Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features at Channel 4 said: “The Great Celebrity Bake Off is a key ingredient in our Stand Up To Cancer recipe. We’ve seen the power of using comedy and entertainment to bring awareness and raise millions of pounds to fund pioneering cancer trials.

"We hope viewers will enjoy this year’s line-up of famous bakers, there’s never a dough moment as each bring something fresh and exciting to the tent.”

Kieran Smith, Executive Producer at programme makers Love Productions added: “We are thrilled to be partnering up with SU2C once again and helping to raise crucial funds in the fight against cancer. On your marks, get set…. Donate.”

The Great British Bake Off 2020 celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Tuesdays on Channel 4 from March 10.

You can watch episodes online and catch up at All4.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2020.