Dancing On Ice 'may ditch live audience for latest series'

Dancing On Ice may not have a live audience for its latest series.

The ITV series typically begins in January and while it may only be July work on the upcoming season is already underway.

Advertisements

With the pandemic still ongoing, producers are planning ahead with bosses considering ditching its live audience.

Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo said (via The Sun): "Discussions about Dancing On Ice have already started and they are talking about not having an audience right now."

As yet ITV has not confirmed any details about Dancing On Ice's next series, including the celebrity line up.

Advertisements

A number of celebs have been rumoured for the show including singer, actress and TV presenter Denise van Outen, footballer Wayne Bridge, Olympian Denise Lewis, ‘Allo ‘Allo! actress Vicki Michelle, singer Antony Costa, Love Island's Alex George and Luke Trotman and The Mummy Diaries' star Billie Faiers.

Yet more rumoured contestants currently include reality star James 'Arg' Argent and Stacey Solomon, whose partner Joe Swash won this year's competition.

Meanwhile, it's expected that Christopher Dean, Jayne Torvill and John Barrowman, who joined the show last series, will all return to the judging panel alongside Ashley.

All going well, Dancing On Ice will launch on ITV in 2021 with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The show typically airs Sunday nights from January.

Picture credit: ITV.

More on: Dancing On Ice 2020