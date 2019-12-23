The Dancing On Ice 2020 line up took to the ice for the first time in Sunday's launch show.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the Greatest Show on Ice returned for a brand new series this Christmas.

In a first for the show, the new series opened with a pre-recorded launch episode ahead of the live shows starting in January.

Twelve celebrities will be competing to become the new champion of the rink with the help of some of the world’s greatest skating professionals.

The formidable Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean head up the ice panel alongside dance supremo, Ashley Banjo and brand new addition, John Barrowman.

You can watch a first look at the celebs and pros in their first group performance above.

The twelve couples on Dancing On Ice 2020 include magician Ben Hanlin & Carlotta Edwards; model Caprice Bourret & Hamish Gaman; Steps singer Ian ‘H’ Watkins & Matt Evers and TV presenter Joe Swash & Alexandra Schauman.

Joining them are footballer Kevin Kilbane & Brianne Delcourt; Paralympian Libby Clegg MBE & Mark Hanretty; soap star Lisa George & Tom Naylor and newsreader Lucrezia Millarini & Brendyn Hatfield.

Completing the cast are Love Island's Maura Higgins & Alexander Demetriou; TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya & Jessica Hatfield; Diversity dancer Perri Kiely & Vanessa Bauerand chat show legend Trisha Goddard & Lukasz Rozycki.

Dancing On Ice 2020 starts on Sunday, January 5 on ITV and will continue Sunday nights throughout the New Year.