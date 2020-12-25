Calum Scott returned to Britain's Got Talent for its 2020 Christmas special.

Britain’s Got Talent was back with a Christmas special this evening, welcoming back a range of former winners and finalists.

One of those returning was 2015 finalist Calum Scott who performed with dance group MerseyGirls (2017 finalists and 2019 Champions finalists).

Calum performed You Are The Reason with an accompanying moving dance routine from the MerseyGirls.

Watch Calum Scott and MerseyGirls' performance on Britain's Got Talent's Christmas one-off below...

Britain's Got Talent's Christmas one-off aired on Christmas Day on ITV, helmed by Ant and Dec.

They were joined by judges David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Ashley Banjo.

There was no competition, with the one-off airing as a feel-good festive treat.

Other special duets included BGT winner turned judge Ashley Banjo performing as part Diversity, joined by 2018 semi-finalists DVJ and season two champion, George Sampson.

Amanda Holden joined 2014 winners Collabro, singing Home For Christmas, Alesha Dixon performed Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, accompanied by 2017 winner Tokio Myers and David Walliams joined BGT comedy acts Lost Voice Guy, Robert White, Daliso Chaponda, Francine Lewis and Steve Royle.

Other performers on the show included Sign Along With Us, Stavros Flatley, Sourpanika Nair, Asanda Jezile, Sarah Ikimu, Ashleigh, with her performing pooches Sully and Eliza, Colin Thackeray, Calum Scott, Richard Jones, Attraction, Ben Hart, Fayth Ifil, Beau Dermott, Marc Spellman and Jon Courtenay.

Picture: Syco/Thames