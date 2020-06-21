A Celebrity Big Brother revival could be in the works for 2021

Celebrity Big Brother could return in 2021, it's been reported this weekend.

A look back at Big Brother is currently airing nightly on E4 as former hosts Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal revisit some of the most memorable Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother episodes of all time to celebrates the shows 20th anniversary.

Advertisements

Rumour has it a full revival of Celebrity Big Brother is now in the works.

The Daily Star on Sunday newspaper claims that programme makers EndemolShine are keen to air a new series in 2021 - with Davina in charge.

"Davina has been approached about the potential of returning to present Celebrity Big Brother again," a source claimed. "She is the undisputed queen of the show, so it would be a dream to have her back.

"They’re prepared to work everything around her if it means getting her on board. And of course, there will be a healthy pay cheque on offer."

The tabloid reports that a new series of CBB is "highly likely" next year, airing on E4.

Advertisements

Emma Willis, who fronted Big Brother went it last aired on Channel 5, will be kept busy fronting Channel 4's newest reality show The Circle.

However for now, nothing is official.

A spokesperson for Big Brother producers told the Daily Mail of the situation as things stand: "EndemolShine the production company has had no talks with Davina re reviving the Celebrity series and no future series has been commissioned."

Big Brother last aired in 2018 on Channel 5 after originating on Channel 4 back in 2000.

Celebrity Big Brother winner turned Bit On The Side hos Rylan recently revealed his ambition to bring Big Brother back full time.

"Next for me is to make sure that Big Brother comes back bigger and better than ever – I’ll be flying that flag as high as possible to make it a reality," he said.

Advertisements

Watch this space!

For now, Big Brother: Best Shows Ever airs nightly at 9pm on E4.