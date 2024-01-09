First look at Dancing On Ice cast in training

Here’s a look at the new series of Dancing On Ice stars as they take to the ice for the first time.

A brand new line up of famous faces will hit the rink this month, as Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern join forces to take the helm on the high octane skating show.

The line-up of celebrities lacing up for the contest includes world champion boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actresses Claire Sweeney and Hannah Spearritt, West End sensation Amber Davies, Olympic gold medallist and broadcaster Greg Rutherford MBE, television star Miles Nazaire, comedian and author Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio host and DJ Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas, ‘Emmerdale’ actress Roxy Shahidi, and Olympic icon Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards.

Get a first look at their first steps on the ice in training below…

They will be coached by professional partners who will transform them from beginners to accomplished performers. Returning favourites Vanessa Bauer, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, and Sylvain Longchambon are joined by ‘Dancing on Ice’ veterans Colin Grafton, Tippy Packard, Andy Buchanan, and Robin Johnstone.

The new season also welcomes newcomers Amani Fancy, Vanessa James, Annette Dytrt, and Simon Senecal, all highly skilled national skaters.

The panel offering their expert opinions includes Olympic champions and ice skating royalty Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, celebrated choreographer and presenter Ashley Banjo MBE, and acclaimed dancer and presenter Oti Mabuse.

In 2024, the celebrities and their professional partners will skate live weekly, aiming to dazzle both the judges and viewers, who will ultimately crown the winner of the show.

Dancing On Ice will launch as part of its winter 2024 TV schedule from Sunday, 14 January at 6:30PM