Where is the First Dates restaurant? New filming location revealed

First Dates is back on Channel 4 and the new series has introduced a brand new restaurant.

Hosted by the charming maître d’ Fred Sirieix, the BAFTA-winning dating series returns to screens with its most ambitious series yet.

Celebrating a decade of on-screen matchmaking, the latest episodes feature a brand new filming location.

Where is First Dates filmed?

The new 2024 series of First Dates restaurant finds its home in the enchanting and beautiful The Botanist Bar & Restaurant in Bath, situated within the remarkable Octagon Chapel.

This grade II listed structure, constructed in 1767, is not just a building but a piece of history. Initially serving as a church, it was a place once visited by the famed author Jane Austen, adding a layer of historical significance to its already impressive character.

Fred said: “Filming in Bath was the best decision we’ve made. For me, it felt like the best ever First Dates that we’ve had in 10 years. It was just really beautiful and magical. Everybody’s energy, enthusiasm and excitement was just through the roof.

“I love Bath, it’s a beautiful historic city which dates back from the Romans and before. It’s all made of stone, in a way that kind of reminds me of some of the old towns in Italy, where you have that romance in the air. It just feels very peaceful and relaxed so when the daters arrived at the new First Dates restaurant, people just fell in love with the place. There was something quite magical there at the First Dates restaurant!”

Bath, recently voted the UK’s most romantic and beautiful city, offers the perfect setting for the series with its stunning period architecture, historical Roman baths, and literary connections to Jane Austen.

This shift from previous filming locations in London and Manchester marks a new chapter for the show, which has captured the hearts of viewers since its debut in 2013.

New cast members

It’s not just the restaurant which is new for First Dates this year with additional cast members joining.

The series promises an array of unforgettable dating moments, with more potential matches and romantic sparks than ever before. Alongside Fred Sirieix, the familiar faces of bartender Merlin Griffiths and waitress Cici Coleman return to guide hopeful singletons in their quest for love.

They will be joined by Francesca Martu from ‘First Dates Hotel’ and new staff members Kofi Yeboah-Mensah, Aoife Smyth, and Jamie McCleave, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the First Dates restaurant.

First Dates airs on Tuesday nights at 10PM on Channel 4 and online via Channel4.com.