Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final dances and songs REVEALED

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 FINAL live show this week and the dances and songs have been revealed.

Saturday evening is the grand final and by the end of the night we’ll have our 2023 Strictly winner.

In the upcoming finale, the remaining couples will showcase their talents through three dance performances. This will include an entirely new showdance, along with two routines they’ve previously performed. One of these will be selected by the judges, while the other will be a personal favourite chosen by the couples themselves.

While the panel of judges will provide their scores for these routines, these marks will not influence the final outcome. Instead, the decision of who takes home this year’s Glitterball trophy will rest solely in the hands of the viewers, with their votes determining the winner.

As the competition nears its conclusion, only four celebrity contestants are left, each vying for the coveted prize and the title of this year’s champion.

See this week’s Strictly Come Dancing final song and dance list below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Week 13 / The FINAL!

Bobby and Dianne

Favourite Dance: Couple’s Choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell

Show Dance: La La Land Medley

Judges’ Pick: Samba to Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton

Ellie and Vito

Favourite Dance: American Smooth to Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams

Show Dance: Jennifer Lopez Megamix

Judges’ Pick: Paso Doble to Insomnia by 2WEI

Layton and Nikita

Favourite Dance: Argentine Tango to Tattoo by Loreen

Show Dance: Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo

Judges’ Pick: Quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter

Strictly Come Dancing’s final airs on BBC One on Saturday, 16 December, LIVE from 7:00PM.

There will be no separate results show, either on the Saturday or Sunday, with the winner revealed at the end of the night.

Plus, there will be a performance from Cher and a group routine from all of this year’s celebrities.