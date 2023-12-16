The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 winner has been revealed in the final results tonight.

A trio of celebs went into this weekend’s show, fighting for the glitterball trophy.

The judges’ gave their usual marks for the routines but public votes alone decided the Strictly 2023 winner on Saturday (16 December).

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

After 13 weeks of live shows, it was Ellie Leach who won Strictly Come Dancing in the final results tonight.

Ellie and pro partner Vito Coppola triumphed in this year’s live final after the finalists danced three routines.

> What does the winner of Strictly Come Dancing get? Prize money explained

Also in the final were Layton Williams and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin, and Bobby Brazier with professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

Strictly final recap

The live Strictly final started with the celebs dancing a past routine as chosen by the judges. For Ellie & Vito it was their Paso; Layton & Nikita were asked to reprise her Quick; and Bobby & Dianne repeated their Samba.

Next, the final three each performed their showdances. Bobby & Dianne danced to a La La Land Medley, Ellie & Vito performed to a Jennifer Lopez Megamix and Layton & Nikita danced to Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo.

For the last round of performances of the night, the final three each performed their favourite dance of the series. Layton & Nikita chose their Argentine Tango, Ellie & Vito danced their Ameircan Smooth and Bobby & Dianne performed their Couples Choice.

Come the end of the evening, it was Layton who was top of the scoreboard, dropping just the one point across all the dances in the hard-fought final.

> How much do Strictly Come Dancing contestants get paid?

Public votes alone decided the winner as hosts Tess and Claudia gathered the group to reveal the result at the end of the live show.

And it was Ellie who lifted the glitterball at the end of the series after topping the viewer vote.

Who was your favourite in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final? Are you happy with who won? Share your comments with us on social media @tellymix

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One for a new series next year. Before then the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023 will air on Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.