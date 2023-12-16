tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of the final performances

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 performances online (16 December)
By Josh Darvill
Ellie and Vito in the Strictly grand final show
Here are all of the dances from this week’s final Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.

Saturday night saw the top three couples performing live for the last time this series in the grand final live show.

The celebs and pro dancers all performed three times each: Their show dance, plus a past dance chosen by the judges and their own favourite dance from the series.

Here are all the performances plus the scores from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Bobby and Dianne

Favourite Dance

Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song:This Woman’s Work by Maxwell
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

 

Show Dance

Song: La La Land Medley
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

 

Judges’ Pick

Dance: Samba
Song:Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

 

Ellie and Vito

Favourite Dance

Dance: American Smooth
Song:Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

 

Show Dance

Song: Jennifer Lopez Megamix
Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

 

Judges’ Pick

Dance: Paso Doble
Song:Insomnia by 2WEI
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

 

Layton and Nikita

Favourite Dance

Dance: Argentine Tango
Song:Tattoo by Loreen
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

 

Show Dance

Song: Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

 

Judges’ Pick

Dance: Quickstep
Song:Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

 

The celebs return

Alongside the finalists, all of this year’s Strictly contestants made a return to the ballroom for a special group routine.

 

As always in the Strictly final, the judges’ marks were not combined with the results from the public vote. Instead viewers alone decided who the winner was.

With the most votes, it was Ellie who won Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Elsewhere in the final, there was a guest performance from the iconic Cher.

