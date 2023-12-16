Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of the final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s final Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.
Saturday night saw the top three couples performing live for the last time this series in the grand final live show.
The celebs and pro dancers all performed three times each: Their show dance, plus a past dance chosen by the judges and their own favourite dance from the series.
Here are all the performances plus the scores from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Bobby and Dianne
Favourite Dance
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song:This Woman’s Work by Maxwell
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Show Dance
Song: La La Land Medley
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Judges’ Pick
Dance: Samba
Song:Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Ellie and Vito
Favourite Dance
Dance: American Smooth
Song:Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Show Dance
Song: Jennifer Lopez Megamix
Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)
Judges’ Pick
Dance: Paso Doble
Song:Insomnia by 2WEI
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Layton and Nikita
Favourite Dance
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song:Tattoo by Loreen
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
Show Dance
Song: Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo
Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Judges’ Pick
Dance: Quickstep
Song:Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)
The celebs return
Alongside the finalists, all of this year’s Strictly contestants made a return to the ballroom for a special group routine.
As always in the Strictly final, the judges’ marks were not combined with the results from the public vote. Instead viewers alone decided who the winner was.
With the most votes, it was Ellie who won Strictly Come Dancing 2023.
Elsewhere in the final, there was a guest performance from the iconic Cher.