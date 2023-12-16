Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of the final performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s final Strictly Come Dancing 2023 live show for you to watch.

Saturday night saw the top three couples performing live for the last time this series in the grand final live show.

The celebs and pro dancers all performed three times each: Their show dance, plus a past dance chosen by the judges and their own favourite dance from the series.

Here are all the performances plus the scores from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Bobby and Dianne

Favourite Dance

Dance: Couple’s Choice

Song:This Woman’s Work by Maxwell

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Show Dance

Song: La La Land Medley

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Judges’ Pick

Dance: Samba

Song:Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Ellie and Vito

Favourite Dance

Dance: American Smooth

Song:Ain’t That A Kick In The Head by Robbie Williams

Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Show Dance

Song: Jennifer Lopez Megamix

Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Judges’ Pick

Dance: Paso Doble

Song:Insomnia by 2WEI

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Layton and Nikita

Favourite Dance

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song:Tattoo by Loreen

Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Show Dance

Song: Friend Like Me by Ne-Yo

Judges’ scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)

Judges’ Pick

Dance: Quickstep

Song:Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter

Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

The celebs return

Alongside the finalists, all of this year’s Strictly contestants made a return to the ballroom for a special group routine.

As always in the Strictly final, the judges’ marks were not combined with the results from the public vote. Instead viewers alone decided who the winner was.

With the most votes, it was Ellie who won Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Elsewhere in the final, there was a guest performance from the iconic Cher.