Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 semi-final performances and scores.

Last week there was no one who left Strictly Come Dancing after Nigel Harman’s unplanned exit.

It meant all four remaining celebs went through to this week’s semi-final. This saturday each couple performed not one but two routines in a bid to impress the judges and audience at home – and reach next week’s all important grand final.

Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse were on hand to give their latest judgement before voting lines opened for viewers to back their favourite.

The marks from their two routines were added to last week’s judges marks to create a combined leaderboard.

Strictly spoilers!

Taking the top spot in tonight’s scores of the semi-final weekend was Layton Williams who scored 36 points for his Rumba and a perfect 40 for his Charleston. Craig said the routine was the best Charleston in Strictly history. Added to last week’s scores, Layton had a total of 116 marks out of a possible 120.

Just behind him was Ellie Leach who scored 37 points for an impressive Cha Cha and 36 points for her American Smooth.

Next in the rankings was Bobby Brazier who scored 73 points tonight. His first Quickstep routine got 38 marks while his follow up Paso Doble earned 35 marks. Combined with last week, Bobby had a total of 107 points on the leaderboard.

Finally, Annabel Croft, was awarded 32 marks for her Salsa, the lowest scoring routine of the night. The tennis ace then scored 33 marks for a Viennese Waltz that Shirley branded “absolutely lovely”. Added to last week’s marks, Annabel was left with a total of 98 points on the leaderboard.

Who will be voted off?

As ever, the judges’ marks are only one half of the story.

It’s now up to viewers to vote with the results from the public added to the judges’ scores to determine which two celebs will be on the dance off on Sunday night.

There it’ll be up to the judges to decide who leaves and who will go through to next weekend’s final.

Who was your favourite on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend? Tweet us @tellymix!

Find out who goes in the latest Strictly results show on Sunday, 10 December at 7:20PM on BBC One. Tomorrow’s show will also see a group routine with the pros, plus a music performance from Take That.