I'm A Celebrity Coming Out show 2023 date confirmed

The release date for the I’m A Celebrity Coming Out reunion show has been confirmed for 2023.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out will once again offer fans an exclusive glimpse into the world beyond the jungle.

This special behind-the-scenes episode captures the moment the celebrities exit the jungle and make their way back to the luxuries of VIP life.

When is I’m A Celebrity Coming Out show on?

I’m A Celebrity Coming Out 2023 will air on Wednesday, 13 December at 9PM on ITV1.

The one-hour-long special will also stream and be available to watch online on catch up via ITVX.

Viewers will have the opportunity to meet the friends and family of the celebrities, sharing in their anxious anticipation as they wait each day in camp to see who will be the next to leave the jungle.

Ant & Dec on the set of the new I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! promo.

The journey doesn’t end at the jungle exit; cameras follow each celebrity as they make their way from the rugged camp to the opulent hotels on Australia’s Gold Coast. This unique perspective provides insights into their experiences in the jungle, revealing their true thoughts about their fellow campmates.

Hosted by the dynamic duo Ant and Dec, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out is not just a recap of the series’ highlights, but an intimate look at the untold stories and reactions of the celebrities post-camp life.

Fans won’t want to miss this special episode that adds depth and dimension to their favourite jungle adventure.

Who was on I’m A Celebrity this year?

Those on this year’s I’m A Celebrity cast included JLS star Marvin Humes, presenter Josie Gibson, TV personality and social media influencer Nella Rose, US actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, columnist and broadcaster Grace Dent and boxing star Tony Bellew.

Completing the cast are Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, soap star Danielle Harold, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, former politician Nigel Farage, TV personality Fred Sirieix and soap actor Nick Pickard.

They said goodbye to their life of luxury and instead headed to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

First to leave was Grace Dent after just over a week due to medical reasons. Jamie Lynn Spears followed her out of the camp a few days later.

Once the actual eliminations began it was Frankie Dettori who was first out. Nella Rose left next, followed by Fred Sirieix, Nick Pickard and Danielle Harold. Marvin Humes was the most recent to leave the jungle.

One of the remaining four will be named 2023’s King or Queen of the Jungle in the grand I’m A Celebrity final on Sunday.