I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues this evening on ITV1 with yet more jungle action and another elimination.

Ant & Dec will return to front he latest live show from Australia at 9PM on Monday, 4 December on ITV1 and ITVX.

In tonight’s episode, Fred faces the latest trial in ‘Celebrity Distressing Rooms’, where he will step into ‘Rat’ Damon’s dressing room.

This trial is set to be a thrilling experience, featuring a variety of surprises alongside a lineup of famous faces.

You can watch a first look below…

Meanwhile Ant & Dec will drop by camp to announce the results of the second elimination of the series after Frankie became the first celeb voted off I’m A Celebrity last night.

Last night’s show saw Nella take on the latest trial.

As Nella prepared for her next Trial, she received encouragement from Tony, who assured her of her inner strength. Seeking to calm her nerves, Nella initiated a meditation session in the camp, urging everyone to chant “hummm” as a form of focus and relaxation.

Ant and Dec greeted Nella at the Trial clearing, questioning her about the public’s decision to vote for her. Nella admitted her uncertainty but expressed her determination to try her best and stay calm. Dec described the challenge, Fright at the Museum, where Nella had to search in the dark for stars hidden within the museum’s exhibits, with only 10 minutes to collect 10 stars.

As the Trial commenced, Nella faced difficulties but continually reminded herself to stay calm and focused. Despite being showered with critters and causing some havoc in the museum setup, she kept her spirits high, motivated by her desire to succeed for Tony Bellew. Nella managed to collect 9 out of the 10 stars but ultimately decided against entering a confined, dark space in pursuit of the last star, citing her fear of such conditions.

Returning to camp with 9/10 stars, Nella felt proud of herself for confronting her fears and contributing to the camp’s wellbeing. Tony, speaking from the Bush Telegraph, praised Nella’s performance, expressing pride in her achievement and acknowledging her courage and strength.

