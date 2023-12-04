Cher to perform on Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final

Cher is to perform on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing live final!

Cher will be the last guest act on the latest series, appearing on the final episode on Saturday, 16 November.

Fresh from her recent appearance on the Graham Norton Show, the iconic pop diva will be back to perform a song from her new album.

The grand final will also feature a return for this year’s cast with a special group routine.

For now, Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday with its semi-final.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will host as the remaining four fight to avoid elimination.

Couples on this year’s line up include Nikita Kanda & Gorka Marquez, Angela Scanlon & Carlos Gu, Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice, Annabel Croft & Johannes Radebe and Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell.

More pairings are Jody Cundy & Jowita Przytal, Nigel Harman & Katya Jones, Adam Thomas & Luba Mushtuk, Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin and Les Dennis & Nancy Xu.

Finishing the 2023 line up are Krishnan Guru Murphy & Lauren Oakley, Zara McDermott & Grazio Di Prima, Eddie Kadi & Karen Hauer, Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola and Angela Rippon & Kai Widdrington.

As always the celebrity and professionals take to the ballroom wanting to impress the panel and fans.

Each performance will be scored by the judges of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke before viewers get their say.

On Sunday evenings the lowest ranked couples will have to dance again before one is eliminated.

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final airs Saturday, 9 December at 7:35 PM and Sunday 10 December at 7:20PM on BBC One. The final airs on Saturday, 16 December at 7PM.