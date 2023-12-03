Strictly Come Dancing will return on TV tonight, the BBC has confirmed.

Sunday’s show will air as planned from 7:20PM even though this week’s latest elimination has been cancelled.

It follows Nigel Harman’s sudden departure due to an injury. The judges’ scores from Saturday night will instead carry over to next week, allowing the audience to vote as usual.

Tonight’s episode on BBC One and iPlayer promises to be a spectacle despite the absence of the usual elimination drama.

Viewers can look forward to an exquisite performance by the professional dancers, who will be presenting a routine from My Fair Lady. Additionally, the show will feature a special musical treat from superstar Joss Stone, singing ‘This Time’ from the new musical The Time Traveller’s Wife.

Nigel Harman. Credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Saturday’s episode included a heartfelt segment where Claudia Winkleman caught up with Nigel and his dance partner Katya about his unfortunate injury.

Nigel humorously recounted the incident, saying, “I was leaping off a rostrum and as I flew I was Peter Pan and as I landed I was in A & E.” He expressed his fondness for the show, admitting that the reality of his departure hadn’t fully sunk in yet.

A tearful Katya shared her pride and appreciation for their time together on the show. She praised Nigel for his dedication and the reasons behind his participation, which included doing it for his daughter and parents.

With Nigel and Katya’s departure, the remaining four couples – Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe, Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola, and Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin – are all through to the Semi-Finals scheduled for Saturday, 9 December. The final three couples will be announced in the results show on Sunday, 10 December.

In the meantime, you can catch Nigel and Katya on It Takes Two with Fleur East on Monday, 4 December on BBC Two at 18:30, where they will likely share more about their journey on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Strictly Come Dancing final will take place on Sunday, 16 December.