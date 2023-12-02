This week’s Strictly Come Dancing elimination has been cancelled, the BBC has confirmed.

It follows Nigel Harman’s withdrawal from Strictly Come Dancing ahead of the latest live show.

Nigel, partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones, has been forced to leave the competition on medical grounds.

A spokesperson for the BBC commented: “Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly.”

As a result of Nigel’s unexpected exit, there will be no elimination or public vote this week (2 December).

The judges will still mark the remaining couples, with the marks carrying forward to next weekend. One celeb will be voted off in the next results on Sunday, 10 December.

Nigel and Katya had been due to dance a Charleston to Step In Time from Mary Poppins for this week’s Strictly musicals episode.

The remaining couples will perform as planned.

Nigel Harman & Katya Jones. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

Annabel and Johannes will elegantly Foxtrot to For Good from Wicked, promising a performance filled with grace and emotion. Bobby and Dianne are ready to sizzle with a passionate Salsa to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing,.

Meanwhile, Ellie and Vito are set to deliver a lively Quickstep to Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Layton and Nikita will bring drama with their Paso Doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Although there is no elimination this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing will continue as scheduled on Sunday night on BBC One at 7:20PM.

Sunday’s episode will feature the show’s professional dancers perform a routine inspired by Chorus Line, and Joss Stone sings This Time, from new musical The Time Traveller’s Wife.

The Strictly final will take place live on Saturday, 16 December.