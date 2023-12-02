Nigel Harman QUITS Strictly Come Dancing after injury

Nigel Harman has been forced to QUIT Strictly Come Dancing.

The actor, who has been performing with pro partner Katya Jones, has been forced to withdraw on medical grounds.

He suffered an injury in training, ruling him out of tonight’s show and the rest of this year’s series.

Nigel Harman & Katya Jones. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “Unfortunately Nigel has sustained an injury which means he is unable to perform in tonight’s show and has had to withdraw from Strictly.”

Nigel has only just appeared on It Takes Two yesterday, thanking fans for their support.

“It’s kind of a bit overwhelming that people are sitting there voting for us,” he said.

Nigel and Katya had been due to dance a Charleston to Step In Time from Mary Poppins for this week’s Strictly musicals special.

Reports say that Nigel’s unplanned exit will mean there is NO elimination on Strictly this weekend.

The remaining celebs – Ellie Leach, Annabel Croft, Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier – will all head through to next week’s semi-final.

Katya Jones & Nigel Harman. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Nigel wasn’t in training this morning, and other dancers were informed later on in the day. He and Katya were really disappointed as they were hoping to stay in the competition.

“They hadn’t been in the bottom two so had a real chance of making it to the finals.”

Alongside Nigel, celebs on this year’s full Strictly Come Dancing line up include sports star Annabel Croft, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas, The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon, comedian & radio presenter Eddie Kadi and journalist Angela Rippon.

Also on the line up are Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington, newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy Harman, soap actress Ellie Leach and musical theatre star Layton Williams.

Every weekend the celebrity and professional dancer pairings take to the ballroom wanting to excite the judges and viewers at home.

The performances will be scored by the Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood before those watching on their sofas can vote.

In the results the lowest ranked pairs will have to dance again before one is voted out.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

You can catch up on episodes via the BBC iPlayer.