I'm A Celebrity 2023 tonight (Saturday 2 December)

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2023 as Tony faces the latest trial in camp.

Ant and Dec are back in camp tonight (Saturday, 2 December) from 9:25PM on ITV1 and ITVX with the latest camp action.

In today’s Trial named ‘Eaten Alive’, Tony is challenged to navigate through a giant simulated snake.

His task is to search for stars located within the snake’s ‘intestine’. The real test lies in accomplishing this feat without resorting to pulling on any ropes…

Watch a first look trailer below…

In last night’s most recent episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, campmates Tony, Nick, Nella, Sam, and Nigel were chosen by the public to face a critter-filled Trial.

Ant and Dec introduced the challenge known as the Grim Gutter, where the celebrities had to unlock stars while being strapped down in a giant drain. Each contestant had to find the right key from a rotating line above them, with only one key in each set fitting their locks. They had to place any unlocked stars in a designated red collection area before time ran out to earn them.

Tony, determined and declaring his hunger, and Nick, refusing to give up, were among those enthusiastic about the challenge. The campmates could opt out at any time, but this would mean losing any stars they had unlocked, though the others could continue trying to win their stars. They had 10 minutes to unlock all 10 stars.

Before the trial began, it was revealed what critters each campmate would be joined by: Tony and Nick with snakes, Nella with cockroaches, Sam with toads, and Nigel with rats. Tony struggled with the size of the snake, while Nella tried to keep her composure among the cockroaches.

During the trial, Nella found the pressure too much and opted out, apologizing to her fellow campmates. This reduced the number of available stars, but Tony, Nick, and Sam each managed to secure their two stars. Despite encouragement from his fellow campmates, Nigel was unable to unlock any stars.

Ultimately, Nick, Tony, and Sam’s successful efforts resulted in six stars, equating to six meals for the camp. Nella expressed her frustration at having to deal with cockroaches again, while Nigel humorously reflected on the British public’s opinion of him, indicated by the choice of rats for his challenge.

I’m A Celeb airs every night on ITV1 presented by Ant and Dec with a grand final set for next weekend.