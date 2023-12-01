How much is everyone getting paid for I'm A Celebrity?

Here’s a look at how much everyone is paid on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Each year the show welcomes a line up of famous faces who head to Australia to face disgusting trials and tough challenges.

An entirely new group of celebrity campers will be trading in their luxuries for a life under the open sky, where gathering stars becomes crucial once again in securing meals for the camp.

How much do I’m A Celebrity contestants paid?

Celebrities on 2023’s I’m A Celebrity line up are TV personality Sam Thompson, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, Italian jockey Frankie Dettori, restaurant critic and media personality Grace Dent, EastEnders star Danielle Harold and boxer Tony Bellew.

Completing the line up is US actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, JLS star Marvin Humes, social influencer Nella Rose, former politician Nigel Farage, This Morning star Josie Gibson and First Dates maitre d Fred Sirieix.

Nigel Farage is said to be the highest paid of the lot, with a reported £1.5 million fee.

Jamie Lyyn is said to be getting around £250,000 and Fred Sirieix and Marvin Humes’ fee for I’m a Celebrity is rumoured to be £150,000. The likes of Grace Dent and Josie Gibson will reportedly bag £100,000 a piece for their stints in the jungle.

Nella Rose is apparently the lowest paid of this year’s cast at £40,000.

The remaining celebs are reportedly getting round £70,000 – £80,000.

However the celebs are unlikely to see all of that money in their bank accounts.

Former I’m A Celebrity camper, BBC newsreader Michael Beurk, previously revealed of his payment: “If you only knew how much the Australian tax authorities get out of it, you’d realise at the end of the day that it is the glory, I think, I am doing it for.”

I’m A Celebrities highest paid stars ever

At £1.5 million, the reported pay for Nigel Farage on this year’s show is the most ever. Here’s a list of the rumoured highest paid I’m A Celebrity stars:

Nigel Farage – £1.5million Noel Edmonds – £600,000 Caitlyn Jenner – £500,000 Harry Redknapp – £500,000 Boy George – £500,000 Katie Price – £450,000 Amir Khan – £400,000 Matt Hancock – £400,000

I’m A Celebrity prize money

As for this year’s new King or Queen of the jungle in the I’m A Celebrity final, there’s no prize for being crowned King or Queen of the Jungle other than the crown.

Of course, all the celebs could earn much more after the show thanks to the profile boost appearing can bring with product endorsements and other work opportunities.

Ant and Dec front I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.