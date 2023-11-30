I'm A Celebrity 2023 tonight (Thursday, 30 November)

Here’s a spoiler look ahead to tonight’s latest episode of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Ant & Dec will be back in camp this evening with the show’s start time set for 9PM.

Following two unplanned exits, the celebrities taking part 2023’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include This Morning star Josie Gibson, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, recently retired Italian jockey Frankie Dettori and social media star Nella Rose.

Joining them are TV personality Fred Sirieix, Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard, boxing star Tony Bellew, JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes, EastEnders star Danielle Harold and former politician Nigel Farage.

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity will see the start of a new two-part trial featuring all ten of the celebs.

Fred, Marvin, Frankie, Josie, and Danielle settle into their chairs at the Barbaric Barbershop. The public has cast their votes, deciding the specific critter each of them will confront. Will the campmates manage a flawless performance in this challenge?

You can watch a first look at the trial below…

Elsewhere this evening, the camp continues to react to Jamie Lynn Spears’ departure. She made a sudden exit from the show yesterday.

Plus, Sam opens up in an emotional chat with his fellow celebrities.

I’m A Celeb continues each night on ITV1 hosted by Ant and Dec.

As ever, fans will tune in as the stars undertake tough trials to win food before one celeb is crowned this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.

In the latest episode, campmates Nick and Nigel faced a challenging Bushtucker Trial named In Too Deep.

The task was to collect stars trapped at the bottom of these tanks, using spanners to unscrew bolts and place the stars in a bag. Ant emphasised the unpredictability of the trial and explained the rules: 11 minutes to collect 11 stars, with the option to quit anytime, which would forfeit further stars and halve the remaining time for the other.

The trial proved tough, especially for Nigel, who struggled with the rising water level and the presence of water spiders, leading him to pass on several stars. Nigel eventually opted out, saying, “Get me out of here,” leaving Nick with half the time to collect the remaining stars.

Despite Nigel’s concerns about letting the team down, Nick managed to secure six stars.