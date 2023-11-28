Layton Williams reveals BIG plans for Strictly's musicals week

Layton Williams has revealed big plans for Strictly Come Dancing musicals week.

Layton and pro partner Nikita Kuzmin are the highest scoring couple on this year’s show but were in the bottom two at the weekend.

Speaking on It Takes Two this week, Layton opened up about facing the dance off or the first time.

Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin. Credit: BBC/Ray Burniston

“I’m not going to lie I was kind of low key expecting it after the judges’ comments,” he said .”I wasn’t exactly like surprised. Obviously you are disappointed when that happens. You are not going to be like, ‘Woo!'”

Layton shared with host Fleur East: “It was really scary because literally anything’s possible, if you have a little slip, especially when the nerves get to you. Also I love Angela, one of my favourite people ever so it’s bittersweet, no matter what happened.

“But I feel like I had to experience it to be honest now to come back fighting, this is real.”

And he quipped: “It’s been ten weeks now, I must say I thought I’d be in the bottom two much more than that.”

Layton’s plans for musicals week

For this week’s musical quarter-final, Layton and Nikita will perform the Paso Doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Layton Williams. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

He said: “I am totally Gaga about this song choice! It’s so fabulous It’s got a bit of Gaga, a bit of Britney, it’s got a lot of different things.

“It’s in the musical in the West End and Broadway. it’s the perfect vibe to come back fighting as well so I’m excited.”

Layton added: “I think the fact I was in the bottom, there’s pressure to comeback, but also the fact that musicals are low-key my thing I’ve got to deliver. I feel we’ve got a good thing. I don’t want to say too much.”

Meanwhile Nikita said of the routine: “The Paso is really changeling and we never want to settle for anything regular. The whole routine, everything feels it has to be perfect.

“Number one, it is musicals. Number two, it is quarter final. And number three we are getting out of the bottom two. It feels we need to deliver and we want to deliver.”

Other routines for this week’s Strictly musicals special will be inspired by Wicked and Beauty and the Beast.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One and iPlayer.