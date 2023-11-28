Tonight's I'm A Celebrity spoiler as three tackle latest trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2023 trial.

In the show’s latest episode, an overnight challenge named the Misery Motel was introduced.

Yesterday saw Sam read the announcement, revealing that three campmates would have the opportunity to win coins at the Misery Motel. He volunteered himself, followed by Tony and Marvin, who also stepped up for the challenge.

In this evening’s show Tony, Marvin and Sam’s night at The Misery Motel is in full swing. Tony’s in a room trying to find coins to take to the all important jungle vending machine. But he’s not having much luck in seeking them out…

Watch a sneak peek at the challenge below…

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV1 on Tuesday, 28 November at 9PM.

Famous faces taking part 2023’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include socia influencer Nella Rose, First Dates maître d Fred Sirieix, US actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, former politician Nigel Farage, recently retired Italian jockey Frankie Dettori and restaurant critic and media personality Grace Dent.

Joining them are This Morning star Josie Gibson, Hollyoaks legend Nick Pickard, soap actress Danielle Harold, boxing champion Tony Bellew, singer and presenter Marvin Humes and reality star Sam Thompson.

Presented by Ant and Dec, I’m A Celeb continues every night on ITV1 at 9PM.

Last night saw Josie and Danielle face the latest trial, Down The Tubes. Danielle, stepping in as a substitute for Grace who left the show, joined Josie in the trial.

The trial, as explained by Dec, involved being strapped into giant tubes suspended above a valley. The objective was to unlock and transfer ten colored stars from one tube to another. If a star was dropped, it was lost. The final two stars required the participants to untie a star and hold onto it while being dropped from their box.

The pair decided on their roles, with Danielle as the catcher and Josie as the thrower. To add to the challenge, critters were introduced into their boxes, which Danielle reassured were just little bugs.

The trial commenced with the duo securing their first star amidst encouragement and guidance from Ant and Dec. Despite some mishaps, including Josie dropping a star and over-throwing another, their coordination improved as the trial progressed.

In the final part of the trial, both Josie and Danielle successfully untied and held onto their big stars while being dropped from their boxes, adding to their star count. They concluded the trial with a commendable total of 10 stars – eight locked in the box and two held onto during the drop.