Tonight Strictly Come Dancing returns live with a special episode themed around musicals.

The episode promises a thrilling blend of Borehamwood and Broadway as Strictly embraces the world of musical theatre.

The show kicks off with a spectacular routine by the professional dancers, inspired by My Fair Lady.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will guide the six remaining couples back to the dancefloor, where they will perform routines inspired by popular stage shows, aiming to secure their position in the competition.

The couples will be dancing to impress the regular panel of judges – Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke – as they vie for a spot in the upcoming semi-final.

After last weekend’s departure of Angela Scanlon following the dance off, anticipation is high to see which couple will be the next to leave the competition.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing line up

Currently a total of four celebs are remaining in the competition.

They are EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, West End performer Layton Williams and sports star Annabel Croft.

Missing out on the race to the final is Casualty actor Nigel Harman who quit the show due to injury.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances

Here’s tonight’s week 11’s Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full…

Annabel and Johannes : Foxtrot to For Good from Wicked – Stream/Download

: Foxtrot to For Good from Wicked – Stream/Download Bobby and Dianne : Salsa to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing – Stream/Download

: Salsa to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing – Stream/Download Ellie and Vito : Quickstep to Belle from Beauty And The Beast – Stream/Download

: Quickstep to Belle from Beauty And The Beast – Stream/Download Layton and Nikita : Paso Doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical – Stream/Download

: Paso Doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical – Stream/Download (WITHDRAWN) Nigel and Katya: Charleston to Step In Time from Mary Poppins – Stream/Download

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 2 December at 7:25PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the slightly earlier time of 7:20PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing as the bottom two couples based on judges’ scores and viewer votes is revealed.

The judges will decide which couple will face their final curtain call and leave the competition for good.

There will also be a guest performance from Joss Stone singing from her West End musical The Time Traveller’s Wife.