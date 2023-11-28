The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 dances and songs have been revealed for this week’s musicals special!

This Saturday, the ballroom will come alive as the couples perform again, showcasing spectacular routines inspired by some of the most beloved musicals ever created.

The spotlight is up for grabs, and with everyone vying for a place in next week’s semi-final, expect an evening of breathtaking and showstopping performances.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be there to greet the celebrities as the five remaining couples take to the floor, each aiming to secure their place in the rapidly approaching final.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will be ready to score their dances. Meanwhile, viewers will have the opportunity to cast their votes and have their say.

Last weekend, the competition bid farewell to Angela Scanlon, and this weekend, another celebrity will be exiting the stage.

Below is the complete list of songs and dances for this week’s Musicals-themed Strictly Come Dancing…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Musicals

Annabel and Johannes

Foxtrot to For Good from Wicked

Bobby and Dianne

Salsa to (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing

Ellie and Vito

Quickstep to Belle from Beauty And The Beast

Layton and Nikita

Paso Doble to Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Nigel and Katya

Charleston to Step In Time from Mary Poppins

Alongside the couple’s routines, the main show will open with an incredible routine from the professional dancers inspired by My Fair Lady.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 2 December at 7:25P), with the results show on Sunday, 3 December at 7:20PM on BBC One.

Sunday’s results show will see the professional dancers perform a routine inspired by Chorus Line, and Joss Stone sings This Time, from new musical The Time Traveller’s Wife.