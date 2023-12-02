Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of musicals week performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 musicals special for you to watch.

This Saturday night (2 December) saw the remaining couples performing routines inspired by some iconic musicals from stage and screen

Here are all the performances plus the marks from the panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Ellie and Vito

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Belle from Beauty And The Beast – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: For Good from Wicked – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 39 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: Salsa

Song: (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)

Nigel and Katya

Dance: Charleston

Song: Step In Time from Mary Poppins – Stream/Download

Judges’ scores: X (A, B, C, D)

Nigel did not perform and was forced to withdraw from the competition after an injury.



Following Nigel’s exit, the next Strictly elimination has been cancelled. The scores given by the judges this week will be carried over to next weekend.

Tomorrow night’s (Sunday) show won’t see any results or dance off but will still air. There will be a fresh dance routine from the professional dancers and a special musical performance by Joss Stone.

Catch the next episode of Strictly on Sunday night (3 December) at 7:20 PM on BBC One.