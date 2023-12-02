tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of musicals week performances

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2023 performances online - 2 December
By Josh Darvill | Published
Layton and Nikita dance the Paso Doble in Strictly's musicals week
Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 musicals special for you to watch.

This Saturday night (2 December) saw the remaining couples performing routines inspired by some iconic musicals from stage and screen

Here are all the performances plus the marks from the panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Ellie and Vito

Dance: Quickstep
Song: Belle from Beauty And The Beast – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

 

Annabel and Johannes

Dance: Foxtrot
Song: For Good from Wicked – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 39 (8, 8, 8, 9)

 

Layton and Nikita

Dance: Paso Doble
Song: Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 40 (10, 10, 10, 10)

 

Bobby and Dianne

Dance: Salsa
Song: (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: 34 (8, 8, 9, 9)

 

Nigel and Katya

Dance: Charleston
Song: Step In Time from Mary Poppins – Stream/Download
Judges’ scores: X (A, B, C, D)

Nigel did not perform and was forced to withdraw from the competition after an injury.
 

Following Nigel’s exit, the next Strictly elimination has been cancelled. The scores given by the judges this week will be carried over to next weekend.

Tomorrow night’s (Sunday) show won’t see any results or dance off but will still air. There will be a fresh dance routine from the professional dancers and a special musical performance by Joss Stone.

Catch the next episode of Strictly on Sunday night (3 December) at 7:20 PM on BBC One.

