Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity as two newbies arrive in camp.

Last night saw Ant & Dec reveal to camp that all ten of the current celebs would be taking on the next challenge.

At the end of the show, it was confirmed that boxer Tony Bellew and jockey Frankie Dettori would also be joining camp as late arrivals.

Tonight, the new campmates Frankie and Tony are straight into the action as they battle it out in the ‘Scarena’, racing to move pigs’ testicals from one end of an assault course to the other in ‘Don’t Drop The Ball’…

Find out how they got in tonight’s episode from 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Tony and Frankie join this year’s cast which includes TV star Sam Thompson, JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes, former politician Nigel Farage, American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears and soap star Danielle Harold.

They’re joined by social influencer Nella Rose, soap legend Nick Pickard, restaurant critic and media personality Grace Dent, First Dates star Fred Sirieix and TV personality Josie Gibson.

Last night’s episode saw Jamie Lynn participating in the Climb of Cruelty trial, winning ten stars for camp.

She speculated that the British public voted for her due to her emotional nature and saw this as an opportunity to contribute to her camp. The trial, hosted by Ant and Dec, required her to climb a rig and collect stars, each representing a meal for the camp, within 10 minutes, while facing surprises.

Despite feeling apprehensive, Jamie Lynn insisted on doing the trial. She quickly collected the first stars, impressing the hosts with her speed and agility, attributed to her dancing skills. Midway, at 90ft high, she expressed a desire to finish quickly. Ultimately, Jamie Lynn successfully grabbed all 10 stars, including a final one at 100ft by leaping from a plank.

Returning triumphantly, she focused on her hungry campmates throughout the challenge. Finishing with time to spare, she humorously suggested using the extra minutes elsewhere.

Jamie Lynn felt her campmates might have doubted her ability to complete the trial, given her emotional state during the past days. She returned to camp proud, proving that despite her tears, she was capable of facing the challenge.