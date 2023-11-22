Watch Jamie Lynn Spears face tonight's I'm A Celebrity trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity as Jamie Lynn Spears takes on the latest trial.

Ant & Dec joined camp tonight (Tuesday, 21 November) to share the results of the evening’s public poll.

Nigel Farage and Nella Rose were ruled out of the task, leaving Jamie lynn with the most votes.

Tonight, Jamie Lynn is quite literally reaching for the stars as she takes on a skyhigh Trial, Climb of Cruelty. Tasked with climbing up level by level, will Jamie Lynn prove to have a head for heights?

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX.

In the latest last night, voted for by the public, Nella faced a challenging task at the trial clearing with hosts Ant and Dec. Feeling the pressure of high expectations, Nella was informed that she would play the role of a secret agent infiltrating an underground villain’s lair in a challenge named No Time To Cry.

The task was to collect stars hidden behind protected glass, using a “super hi-tech” magnetic watch, humorously described by Dec as a magnet glued to velcro.

Once underground, Nella encountered a laser maze, which she had to navigate while trying to retrieve stars with the magnetic watch. Each time she broke a laser beam, she was forced to restart from the beginning.

Amidst the tense situation, she managed to collect three stars but faced significant challenges, including a frantic rush past several points in the Trial and the risk of electric shocks while attempting to secure another star.

Ultimately, the intensity of the Trial, combined with the confined space and the fear of electric shocks, overwhelmed Nella. She decided to exit the Trial early, exclaiming the iconic line, “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

Returning to Ant and Dec with three out of the ten possible stars for the camp, Nella expressed her disappointment and described the Trial as the hardest thing she had ever done. She spoke of the ordeal of being confined and electrocuted underground, likening the experience to being in hell, and shared her concern about potentially disappointing her fellow campmates and herself.

Further famous faces taking part I’m A Celebrity line up currently include recently retired Hollyoaks legend Nick Pickard, TV personality Fred Sirieix, JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes and columnist and media personality Grace Dent.

Completing the cast are presenter Josie Gibson, EastEnders star Danielle Harold, former politician Nigel Farage and TV star Sam Thompson.