I'm A Celebrity 2023 luxury items revealed - pineapple lilo, lipstick and more

The first I’m A Celebrity 2023 stars received their luxury items on tonight’s show.

Each year, the celebs are able to bring in one special item to make their time on the show a bit more comfortable.

In tonight’s show, Danielle Harold, Sam Thompson, Grace Dent and Marvin Humes were tasked with standing behind bars.

They faced the challenge of using long paddles to support boxes containing each campmate’s luxury item, trying to prevent them from dropping through a trapdoor.

Complicating the task, they were drenched in critters while attempting to secure the items, which included Nigel’s camping chair, Grace’s lipstick, Marvin’s body lotion, Jamie Lynn’s photos of her children, and Josie’s silk pillow printed with her son’s face, among others.

Despite the difficulties, they succeeded in securing four luxury items for their fellow campmates.

By the end of the challenge, Josie was reunited with her pillow, Danielle received her pineapple-shaped lilo, Nick got his cushion and Nella was rewarded with her lip gloss.

However an emotional Jamie Lynn missed out on the picture of her kids.

She was given a pep talk by fellow campmates.

Jamie Lynn told Danielle and Sam: “I don’t know how I’m so emotionally weak.”

Danielle told her: “You’re so strong. This is tough babe, tough. So tough. It’s not easy.”

Sam comforted: “It’s important to remember you’ve come from a whole different continent, you don’t know anyone here, it’s hard. It’s real hard.”

Jamie Lynn continued: “I’ve got to just do it. I don’t know why I’m being such a baby.”

In the Bush Telegraph Jamie Lynn said: “You have your campmates pull you up and you’re like, ‘I can do this, I can do this.’”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! watch the next live episode tomorrow at 9PM (Friday) on ITV and ITV Hub