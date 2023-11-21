First Dates star Fred Sirieix has revealed all about meeting his fiancée Fruitcake in a chat on I’m A Celebrity.

The maître d’ is is one of ten new celebrities taking part in the ITV series.

In a chat with JLS star Marvin Humes and Made In Chelsea’s Sam Thompson on the show this week, he spoke about meeting his partner, nicknamed Fruitcake

Fred Sirieix

Fred said: “I’ve never had a bad date. But the way I met Fruitcake, I met her in Peckham… I was walking up and she was smiling at me and I was smiling at her and I liked her eyes… I just had to talk to her… I asked for her number, I said, ‘Shall we go for a drink tonight?’

“That was 9 years ago. We’re getting married next year in Jamaica.”

Sam then offered to organise a stag party for Fred in Vegas.

Sam said: “We’re going Vegas! If you let me organise it, I promise you you’ll have the best time ever.”

Marvin laughed: “I’d love to see Sam’s organisation of Fred Siriex’s stag. That’ll be next level.”

Fred announced his engagement to Fruitcake in 2020 on social media.

Speaking previously about his time with his partner, Fred shared with Fabulous magazine: “Occasionally, I’ll go for a little wine and some tapas after work with my partner, who I like to call ‘fruitcake’

“It’s nice to have a relaxing conversation and chill out when you’ve had a long day. If I do get the chance to be in the kitchen, I love making fresh pasta. I find rolling it out very therapeutic and I get flour everywhere; it’s great fun.

Fred Sirieix & Fruitcake

“In the evenings I like nothing more than sitting down with a beer and watching something on Netflix.”

The pair recently appeared on the sofa of Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox together.

Meanwhile, Marvin recalled how his first date with wife Rochelle Humes was in a Wembley McDonald’s car park.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and ITVX at 9PM.