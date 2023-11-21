Nella Rose RAGES at Fred Sirieix in I'm A Celebrity argument

Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix clashed in a heated I’m A Celebrity argument tonight.

The mood in camp shifted when Fred tried to offer Nella some rice, but she ignored his calls.

In the Bush Telegraph, Nella explained her reasons for avoiding Fred. She recalled a recent incident where Fred made a paternal comparison, saying he could be like her dad. This comment upset Nella, especially since she had previously confided in Fred about her father’s passing.

Fred continued to persist, urging Nella to eat. He repeatedly called her name, saying, “Seriously Nella, you should eat, don’t you think? Nella? Nella? Nella?” Nella, puzzled and irritated, wondered aloud why he kept calling her.

Nella, still in the Bush Telegraph, shared that she had chosen not to respond the previous night, needing time to process her feelings. She expressed her growing discomfort around Fred, saying: “I didn’t say anything about it last night because I was kind of just annoyed about it. So I slept on it and I kind of thought about it and I was just like, this is not the kind of person I want to be around.”

Confronting Fred, Nella articulated her feelings. She reminded him of her deceased parents and accused him of having an attitude whenever she wanted to do things her way, especially around the campfire.

Recounting the incident, she said: “So yesterday, when I wanted to burn fat that you were going to throw away anyways, it’s not even something that we needed to survive in camp, you turned around to me, with an attitude and said, ‘You know I could be your dad, right?’ To me, I don’t care how you said it to me, it’s disrespectful and I don’t want to talk to you.

“I don’t want to be around you. I only allow people to disrespect me once. You hurt my feelings. I was very upset… you keep trying to speak to me when I don’t want to speak to you. I would rather stay away from you, I don’t want to eat your food, I don’t want to talk to you. We can just live, you live on that side, I live on this side.”

Fred, taken aback, apologised profusely. He said: “I am so sorry. Can I just say? First of all, I am sorry I’ve offended you. I am unaware that you felt offended. I am unaware that what I said would lead to this conversation, I only said that in a way because I am older than you, I am 51 and you’re 26.”

Nella, however, was not swayed by his explanation. She asserted: “I’m not stupid, you’re not going to little girl me, you’re not.” Fred continued to defend his intentions, insisting that it wasn’t meant the way she took it and reiterating his apology.

Nella acknowledged his apology but remained firm on setting boundaries. She made it clear that she didn’t want to engage with him further, stating: “I accept your apology, but in order for us to live in this camp together, I don’t want to eat no food that you’re cooking, don’t talk to me, you stay over there, I stay over here and we can live. I’m good. Yeah. You stay over there. Look at your face, you’re smiling.”

Fred went on to ask: “You could have said straight away, ‘Excuse me Fred this is upsetting me.’”

Nella replied: “Can you not clock on the vibe?”

Fred hit back: “No, because you’ve been sleeping quite a lot so I thought you were tired. If I made a faux pas, unwillingly, unconsciously, I am very sorry. But this was all it was. That’s all it was. If you want to take it to the nth degree and not speak to me anymore, it’s your choice.”

Nella concluded the conversation by reiterating her stance on disrespect and their relationship moving forward: “You only get one chance to disrespect me. I accept your apology but let’s not be friends. How about that?”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs at 9PM tonight on ITV1 and ITVX.