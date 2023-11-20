Strictly's Dianne Buswell speaks out after tearful dance off

Dianne Buswell has spoken out after the weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing saw her in the dance off.

The professional dancer and celebrity partner Bobby Brazier had to perform to keep their place in the competition on Sunday night

They faced Angela Rippon and her dance partner Kai Widdrington in the bottom two at Blackpool, with the judges voting to save Bobby and Dianne.

Fans noticed Dianne getting emotional as the result was announced, having recently opened up about her dad’s health.

Sharing a post on Instagram today, Dianne told fans: “Extremely grateful for another chance to dance and to show you what this amazing boy can do. I don’t take any day or dance for granted 🙏 i want to thank everybody who took the time to vote for bobby and i we appreciate it more than you know.

“Despite a dance off, that was Bobby’s highest score and he is improving week on week. He started this thing with zero experience so what he has achieved is pretty incredible. We have something pretty special for you all this week coming up.”

Bobby and Dianne had danced a jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham! to open the Blackpool special, scoring 35 points on the leaderboard.

The pair are now just one of six couples remaining as Strictly returns to London this weekend.

Dianne Buswell. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

Also still in the competition are actor Nigel Harman, theatre performer Layton Williams, tennis ace and TV & radio host Annabel Croft, The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon and actress Ellie Leach.

Speaking after her exit on Sunday, Angela said: “I have had the time of my life, people keep making reference to the fact that I presented Come Dancing, but that was forty years ago, that was a different time! He [Kai] wasn’t even born then! But actually being this side of the competition, this side of the programme has been really an eye opener for me in so many different ways.”

Strictly 2023 airs on BBC One.

You can catch up on the series online via BBC iPlayer.