I'm A Celebrity 2023 viewing figures drop 2 million amid 'boycott'

I’m A Celebrity 2023 launched with just under 7 million viewers in Sunday’s TV ratings.

While the viewing figures still make it one of the most watched shows on TV, the numbers are down some two million on last year’s opening.

A peak of just under 8 million viewers tuned in to ITV as this year’s line up of celebs entered the jungle.

One is proving quite controversial, with many threatening to boycott the series after it signed up Nigel Farage.

Many aren’t happy with the ex leader of the Brexit Party heading into the jungle with #BoycottImACeleb trending across social media.

One fan wrote on X (former Twitter): “Will not be watching this year @ITV and hope many others do not. #BoycottImACeleb

Another complained: “I’ve watched every series. You’ve tried our patience with Dorries, Hancock and Johnson senior, but inviting NF is beyond the pale. Time to #BoycottImaCeleb”

“Nope not watching this year, pity love this show but getting farage after Hancock just too much. Your gonna lose a lot of viewers,” a third wrote.

And another posted: “Not missed a series since 2008 but I can’t get behind the stomach-churning production decision of platforming that man this year. Hancock was a social experiment, this is another level.”

ITV said previously in a response to the complaints: “I’m A Celebrity has always featured a diverse cast from all areas of public life and has a history of featuring political figures throughout its 20 years on screen.

“As with any camp mate, viewers are invited to form their own opinions when the show begins on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Nigel has revealed why he signed up for the show.

He explained before heading into the jungle: “I want to test myself. Business, politics, media, I’ve done so many different jobs and generally I have been reasonably successful. But I have never been tested in quite this way. It’s such a mental test and maybe I will discover who I really am.”

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.