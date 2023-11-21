The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 dances, songs and music have been revealed for this week’s latest live show.

It’s Week 10 and just six celebrities are left in the competition.

As Strictly Come Dancing nears its crucial stages, the contestants are gearing up for an intense competition to make it to the upcoming Musicals Special quarter-final next week.

With judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse setting the bar high, the stage is set for another weekend of spectacular ballroom performances.

Last week saw broadcaster Angela Rippon exit the competition after another dance-off, and this weekend, another celebrity will be departing the show.

Here’s are this week’s Strictly Come Dancing music, song and dance list in full…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Week 10

Angela and Carlos

Cha Cha to I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor

Annabel and Johannes

Paso Doble to España Cañi by Trad.

Bobby and Dianne

Couple’s Choice to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell

Ellie and Vito

Argentine Tango to Bills, Bills Bills by Destiny’s Child

Layton and Nikita

American Smooth to It’s Oh So Quiet by Björk

Nigel and Katya

Rumba to It’s All Coming Back To Me Now by Celine Dion

The remaining six couples will take to the dancefloor when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 24 November at 7:30PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 26 November at 7:20PM on BBC One, opening with another fabulous routine from the professional dancers and music from special guest Texas.

As ever, the judges’ scores and viewers’ votes will then be combined to reveal which of the six remaining couples are in the bottom two and who’s through to the Quarter Final next weekend.

Going into the latest live show it’s soap star Ellie who leads the way in the latest odds but it remains a fierce competition with Layton and Nigel also fancied to pick up the glitterball. The Strictly Come Dancing final will take place live next month.