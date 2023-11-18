The Voice UK 2023 RECAP! All of the blind auditions from week three

The Voice UK continued tonight for its third round of blind auditions of the new series – here are all the performances.

Olly Murs, Will.i.am, Anne-Marie and Sir Tom Jones return to the spinning chairs for the new series this winter.

Fronted by Emma Willis, The Voice welcomes talented soloists and duos who will compete for a record contract, as well as £50,000 and a luxury holiday.

The public will ultimately crown the winner of The Voice UK 2023 but first they must win a spot on one of the four teams at the blind auditions.

The hopefuls belt out their chosen song with a live band – but can they get the coaches to hit their buttons?

Here’s a recap of the latest round of the blind auditions…

AV4C

Up first this week were Anointed Voices For Christ, aka AV4C, a family church choir from Wolverhampton who performed All My Life by K-Ci & JoJo (Stream/Download). The audition got Sir Tom to turn, securing AV4C a place on his team.

Pete box

Full time touring musician Petebox was next up with his twist on Sweet Dreams (Stream/Download). The unique beat-boxing performance won over all four coaches and saw Pete choose to join Team Will.

Mariama Goodman

44-year-old midwife Mariama Goodman, formerly of girl group The Honeyz performed Out Here on My Own by Irene Cara (Stream/Download) but sadly didn’t receive a spin from the coaches.

Gwannty

29-year-old Gwannty, originally from Nigeria and now living in Bolton, performed Essence by Wizkid (Stream/Download). This audition got Sir Tom, Olly and Anne-Marie all pressing their buzzers with Anne-Marie winning Gwannty for her team.

Marta Spizhenko

33-year-old mum of two Marta Spizhenko was next onto the stage, sharing her moving story of fleeing Ukraine for Rochdale. Her performance of Not About Angels by Birdy (Stream/Download) won Marta a place on Team Olly.

Kurtis Joinson

27-year-old Kurtis Joinson from Liverpool performed Damn Your Eyes by Etta James (Stream/Download) at his blind audition but sadly missed out on a spot on any of the teams.

Nia Ekanem

The night’s penultimate performance came from 30-year-old head barista Nia Ekanem who sang Let It Be by The Beatles (Stream/Download). The audition won Nia a spot on Anne-Marie’s team after she hit her button for the Croydon-based singer and MC.

Fatt Butcher

32-year-old Fatt Butcher from Birmingham was the final act of the evening. The professional drag artist performed This Woman’s Work by Kate Bush (Stream/Download) and got all four coaches to turn. Picking which team to join, Fatt Butcher went with Team Tom.

The Voice UK 2023 continues Saturday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.