Download the I'm A Celebrity app for new series on ITV

Here’s where to download the I’m A Celebrity app for 2023 to make your vote count!

As ever, this year you’ll be able to vote for trials and the winner for free via the I’m A Celeb app.

Ten celebs have signed up for this year’s series, with the cast including Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard, socia influencer Nella Rose, American actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears and TV personality Fred Sirieix.

Completing the cast are This Morning presenter Josie Gibson, former politician Nigel Farage, JLS star and presenter Marvin Humes, soap actress Danielle Harold and columnist and broadcaster Grace Dent.

Download the I’m A Celebrity app

You can download the I’m A Celeb app for Apple/iOS devices by clicking here.

You can download the I’m A Celeb app for Android devices by clicking here.

The new app has a refreshed look and feel, and as well as voting will provide full coverage throughout the series offering fans up to the minute breaking news, video exclusives and previews.

You can put all the votes on the one celebrity or split them across multiple stars.

Voting will also still be available through landlines and also on mobile via shortcodes, but both at a cost as shown on screen.

Voting will open and close as announced in the nightly live shows.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs nightly on ITV1 and ITVX from 9PM. The first rounds of voting early on in the series focus on which celebs will take on the daily bushtucker trials.

But after that it becomes a vote to keep celebs in the camp and deciding just one of them to become this year’s I’m A Celeb winner, crowning a new jungle King or Queen for 2023.

The results will be revealed live during the nightly live episode from 9PM, with hosts Ant & Dec.