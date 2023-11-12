Strictly Come Dancing spoiler reveals who was voted off leaving fans 'gutted'

It appears who was voted off from Strictly Come Dancing this week has been prematurely revealed online once again.

The most recent live episode of Strictly Come Dancing was broadcast on BBC One on Saturday (12 November), with the results set to be officially announced in tonight’s episode.

Despite reported efforts to prevent spoilers, the information about who was voted off the show has reportedly surfaced on social media.

This isn’t the first time for such leaks, as the results of Strictly’s Sunday episode, which is pre-recorded, have often been found online before the broadcast.

Fans have expressed their reactions to the leak on social media, with one reacting: “Gutted. Devastated xXx”

Another said of the rumoured dance-off result: “Nooooo. They’re so much more entertaining. Gutted!”

However another added: “I think the correct two in the dance off and the right decision based on tonight’s performance.”

The actual results will be officially confirmed in tonight’s broadcast on BBC One at 7:15 PM.

As ever, the results will be determined by combining the judges’ scores with public votes, deciding which two celebrities face the dance-off. In the event of a tie, head judge Shirley Ballas will have the final say.

In Saturday’s episode, Layton Williams once again led the scoreboard, securing an impressive 39 points.

Shirley praised his Argentine Tango with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin as “beyond perfection,” with Craig being the only judge not to give a perfect score of ten.

The pair bettered current favourites to win Ellie Leach and her pro partner Vito Coppola, who scored 35 points for their Rumba.

On the opposite end, Krishnan Guru Murphy and his professional partner Lauren Oakley were at the bottom of this week’s Strictly leaderboard. They scored 25 points following their Samba performance.

Meanwhile, tonight’s results show is not just about the dance-off; it also includes a Remembrance Sunday routine from the professional dancers, plus a special performance from Andrea and Virginia Bocelli.

The latest Strictly results will be revealed on Sunday, 12 November at 7:15 PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Next week will see the remaining celebs head to Blackpool for a special episode at the Tower Ballroom.