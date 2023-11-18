Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is back live on TV tonight as the show returns to Blackpool.

This evening sees Strictly Come Dancing returns to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The yearly homage to the epicenter of ballroom dancing will be marked with a sensational opening performance by the Strictly cast.

Following this, the remaining pairs will grace the nation’s most renowned sprung floor, showcasing their best with a series of stunning routines to impress the judges as well as viewers at home.

Last weekend saw Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley lose their place in the dance off – who will be the next to get sent packing?

Strictly Come Dancing line up

Ahead of the performances at the Tower Ballroom, seven celebs remain on the line up.

They include EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, newsreader Angela Rippon and TV presenter Angela Scanlon.

Joining them are soap actress Ellie Leach, West End performer Layton Williams and tennis star, broadcaster Annabel Croft and Casualty star Nigel Harman.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances

Here are week 9’s Strictly Come Dancing music and dance list in full…

Angela R and Kai: American Smooth to Tea for Two by Ella Fitzgerald – Stream/Download

Nigel and Katya: Quickstep to It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing by Duke Ellington – Stream/Download

Angela S and Carlos: Argentine Tango to Back To Black by Amy Winehouse – Stream/Download

Layton and Nikita: Couple’s Choice to Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera – Stream/Download

Bobby and Dianne: Jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham! – Stream/Download

Annabel and Johannes: American Smooth to Unchained Melody by Benedetta Caretta – Stream/Download

Ellie and Vito: Charleston to Love Machine by Girls Aloud – Stream/Download

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 18 November at 6:40PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:20PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 as the bottom two couples based on judges’ scores and viewer votes is revealed.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood decide which couple will be heading home not just from Blackpool but the competition.

There will also be a guest performance from music icons Madness.