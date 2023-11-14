This week's Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs for Blackpool week REVEALED

This week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 dances and songs have been revealed as the show heads to Blackpool!

The much-awaited Strictly Blackpool Special is here, broadcasting live from the renowned Tower Ballroom.

This week’s lives show will begin with a remarkable opening performance by the Strictly cast. Following this, the remaining couples will showcase their talent on the nation’s most famous sprung floor, all hoping to deliver extraordinary and memorable routines.

Last weekend saw Krishnan Guru-Murthy become the latest to bow out of the competition and one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend. Who will steal the limelight and who will be heading home?

Here is this week’s Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full…

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances – Blackpool

Angela R and Kai

American Smooth to Tea for Two by Ella Fitzgerald

Angela S and Carlos

Argentine Tango to Back To Black by Amy Winehouse

Annabel and Johannes

American Smooth to Unchained Melody by Benedetta Caretta

Bobby and Dianne

Jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham!

Ellie and Vito

Charleston to Love Machine by Girls Aloud

Layton and Nikita

Couple’s Choice to Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera

Nigel and Katya

Quickstep to It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing by Duke Ellington

Plus, the Strictly celebs and pros will be opening Saturday’s show with a brand new group number!

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 18 November at 6:40PM, with the results show on Sunday, 19 November at 7:20PM on BBC One.

Sunday’s show will see a music performance from music icons Madness. Plus, there will be a new routine from the show’s professionals.

Strictly will return to London next weekend as the competition races towards the grand final in December where one couple will lift the glitterball.