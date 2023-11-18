Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Watch all of performances from Blackpool!

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Blackpool special for you to watch.
This Saturday night (18 November) saw the remaining seven couples heading to the iconic Tower Ballroom as the show returned to Blackpool for its traditional special.
Here are all the performances plus tonight’s scores from the panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Bobby and Dianne
Dance: Jive
Song: Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham! – Stream/Download
Judges’ Scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Angela R and Kai
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Tea for Two by Ella Fitzgerald – Stream/Download
Judges’ Scores: 28 (6, 7, 7, 8)
Layton and Nikita
Dance: Couple’s Choice
Song: Ain’t No Other Man by Christina Aguilera – Stream/Download
Judges’ Scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Annabel and Johannes
Dance: American Smooth
Song: Unchained Melody by Benedetta Caretta – Stream/Download
Judges’ Scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Ellie and Vito
Dance: Charleston
Song: Love Machine by Girls Aloud – Stream/Download
Judges’ Scores: 39 (9, 10, 10, 10)
Angela S and Carlos
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Back To Black by Amy Winehouse – Stream/Download
Judges’ Scores: 38 (8, 10, 10, 10)
Nigel and Katya
Dance: Quickstep
Song: It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing by Duke Ellington – Stream/Download
Judges’ Scores: 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)
The scores given by the judges this week will be combined with the outcome of the public vote.
The two celebrity duos with the lowest overall scores will face the challenge of dancing once more in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.
Catch the next episode of Strictly on Sunday night (19 November) on BBC One, starting at 7:20 PM. Along with the results, viewers will be treated to a fresh routine from the professional dancers and a musical performance by Madness.